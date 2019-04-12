Continental AG (CTTAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTTAY shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of CTTAY stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,197. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. Continental has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.374 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. Continental’s payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

