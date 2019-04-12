Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) Holdings Boosted by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Macquarie set a $183.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.42.

STZ traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.53. 947,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,783. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.45. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.37 and a fifty-two week high of $236.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total transaction of $262,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $583,735.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,381 shares of company stock valued at $985,986. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

