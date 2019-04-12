Compugroup Medical (COP) PT Set at €57.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COP. Baader Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €53.50 ($62.21) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.21 ($63.04).

Shares of ETR COP opened at €56.00 ($65.12) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 30.27. Compugroup Medical has a 12 month low of €37.64 ($43.77) and a 12 month high of €56.45 ($65.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10.

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

