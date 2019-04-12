Comptoir Group (COM) Posts Earnings Results

Comptoir Group (LON:COM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.26) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Comptoir Group stock traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 9.85 ($0.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. Comptoir Group has a one year low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a one year high of GBX 14.40 ($0.19). The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63.

Comptoir Group plc owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 26 restaurants and 3 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group plc in June 2016.

