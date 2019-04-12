Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC Purchases 820 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN)

Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CRBN stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.64. 2,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,790. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1 year low of $98.60 and a 1 year high of $121.06.

