Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93,272 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,103,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,755,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446,045 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,531,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,089,000 after acquiring an additional 308,141 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,088,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,811,000 after acquiring an additional 763,180 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,168,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,505,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,160,000 after acquiring an additional 181,233 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.67. 409,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,041. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.42 and a 12-month high of $111.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

