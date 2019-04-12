Comparing Yanzhou Coal Mining (YZCAY) & Westmoreland Resource Partners (WMLPQ)

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) and Westmoreland Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:WMLPQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Yanzhou Coal Mining and Westmoreland Resource Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yanzhou Coal Mining 0 1 2 0 2.67 Westmoreland Resource Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Yanzhou Coal Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Westmoreland Resource Partners does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yanzhou Coal Mining and Westmoreland Resource Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yanzhou Coal Mining $5.01 billion 1.07 $312.09 million N/A N/A Westmoreland Resource Partners $271.04 million 0.00 -$139.18 million N/A N/A

Yanzhou Coal Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Westmoreland Resource Partners.

Volatility and Risk

Yanzhou Coal Mining has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westmoreland Resource Partners has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yanzhou Coal Mining and Westmoreland Resource Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yanzhou Coal Mining N/A N/A N/A Westmoreland Resource Partners -51.35% N/A -53.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Yanzhou Coal Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Westmoreland Resource Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yanzhou Coal Mining beats Westmoreland Resource Partners on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yanzhou Coal Mining

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited explores, mines, washes, processes, and sells coal in China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. The company operates through four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity, and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing. It offers coal products for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; and manufactures coal chemicals, including methanol, as well as engages in potash mineral exploration activities. The company also manufactures, sells, leases, and maintains mechanical and electrical equipment, including hydraulic supports, heading machines, shearers, and others. In addition, it produces and sells electricity and heat; provides railway, river, and lakes transportation services; sells construction materials; and manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, as well as sells coal mining accessories. Further, the company is involved in the wholesale of coal, non-ferrous metal, and other related products; financial leasing; logistics storage and leasing; entrepot trading; provision of charcoal products; LTCC technology development and equipment rental operations; manufacturing, repair, and installation of cable, rubber, and electrical products; and production of steel engineering components. Additionally, it provides financial and business advisory, asset management and market information consultation, and investigation; underground mines management; mining materials testing; and equity investment fund management, foreign investment fund, and international trading services. The company is involved in the provision of property management, garden greening engineering, and sewage treatment and rental housing agency services; issuing subordinated capital notes; and developing coal technology. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Zoucheng, the People's Republic of China. Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of Yankuang Group Co.,Ltd.

About Westmoreland Resource Partners

Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets thermal coal in the United States. The company also produces surface mined coal. It operates 1 surface mine in Wyoming; and 4 active mining complexes in Ohio comprising 13 surface mines. The company markets its coal to electric utilities with coal-fired power plants under coal sales contracts; and electric cooperatives, municipalities, and industrial customers in Wyoming, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia. Westmoreland Resources GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Oxford Resource Partners, LP and changed its name to Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP in January 2015. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP is a subsidiary of Westmoreland Coal Company. On October 9, 2018, Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. It is in joint administration with Westmoreland Coal Company.

