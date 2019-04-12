Comparing Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) & OHR Pharmaceutical (OHRP)

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) and OHR Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OHRP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viking Therapeutics and OHR Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.06 million ($0.40) -24.93 OHR Pharmaceutical N/A N/A -$13.23 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Viking Therapeutics has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OHR Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viking Therapeutics and OHR Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics N/A -10.86% -10.60% OHR Pharmaceutical N/A -74.77% -69.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Viking Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Viking Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of OHR Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Viking Therapeutics and OHR Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics 0 0 9 1 3.10 OHR Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $22.54, indicating a potential upside of 126.08%. Given Viking Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Viking Therapeutics is more favorable than OHR Pharmaceutical.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics beats OHR Pharmaceutical on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The company's lead drug candidate also includes VK5211, an orally available non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It is also developing VK0612, an orally available Phase IIb-ready drug candidate for type 2 diabetes; and VK0214, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in preclinical stage for X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

OHR Pharmaceutical Company Profile

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. operates as a development stage pharmaceutical company. The company intends to merge with NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. that focuses on advancing NeuBase's peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology platform for the development of therapies to address severe and currently untreatable diseases caused by genetic mutations. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

