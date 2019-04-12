Comparing TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (TKTCY) and Cincinnati Bell (CBB)

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) and Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and Cincinnati Bell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TALKTALK TELECO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Cincinnati Bell 0 2 1 0 2.33

Cincinnati Bell has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 41.08%.

Dividends

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share. Cincinnati Bell does not pay a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Cincinnati Bell shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Cincinnati Bell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and Cincinnati Bell’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TALKTALK TELECO/ADR $2.27 billion 0.00 -$104.80 million N/A N/A Cincinnati Bell $1.38 billion 0.37 -$69.80 million ($1.11) -9.15

Cincinnati Bell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bell has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and Cincinnati Bell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TALKTALK TELECO/ADR N/A N/A N/A Cincinnati Bell -5.06% N/A -1.69%

Summary

Cincinnati Bell beats TALKTALK TELECO/ADR on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return. This segment also provides video services comprising entertainment channels, including digital music, local, movie, and sports programming with high-definition (HD) channels, parental controls, HD DVR, and video on-demand. In addition, this segment undertakes wiring projects for business customers; and offers advertising, directory assistance, maintenance, and information services. The IT Services and Hardware segment provides consulting services consisting of IT staffing and project-based engagements, including engineering and installation of voice, connectivity and IT technologies, development of digital application solutions, and staff augmentation; and hosted solutions comprising converged IP communications platforms of data, voice, video, and mobility applications. This segment also offers cloud services, such as virtual data center, storage, and backup services; and monitoring and managing technology environments and applications, as well as sells, architects, and installs telecommunications and IT infrastructure equipment. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

