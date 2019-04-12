Comparing Datang Intl Power Generation (DIPGY) and The Competition

Datang Intl Power Generation (OTCMKTS: DIPGY) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Datang Intl Power Generation to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Datang Intl Power Generation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datang Intl Power Generation 1.68% 2.17% 0.17% Datang Intl Power Generation Competitors -22.21% 8.19% 0.94%

Datang Intl Power Generation pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Datang Intl Power Generation pays out 60.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 66.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Datang Intl Power Generation is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.2% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Datang Intl Power Generation has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datang Intl Power Generation’s rivals have a beta of 0.22, suggesting that their average stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Datang Intl Power Generation and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Datang Intl Power Generation $9.56 billion $252.79 million 14.05 Datang Intl Power Generation Competitors $9.00 billion $736.78 million -3.25

Datang Intl Power Generation has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Datang Intl Power Generation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Datang Intl Power Generation and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datang Intl Power Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A Datang Intl Power Generation Competitors 662 2962 2472 88 2.32

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 1.04%. Given Datang Intl Power Generation’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Datang Intl Power Generation has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

About Datang Intl Power Generation

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation, and power plant development in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Power Generation, Coal, and Other segments. The company generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, solar, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it managed an installed capacity of approximately 48,031.175 MW. The company also engages in heat supply; the import of power related fuel; coal mining and trading; silicon and aluminium smelting; the production and sale of alumina; cargo shipping; the sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid wastes; the repair and testing of power equipment; and the provision of power related technical services. The company was formerly known as Beijing Datang Power Generation Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Datang Corporation Limited.

