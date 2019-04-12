Community Trust & Investment Co. Takes $7.58 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 166,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,575,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.29. 1,467,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,495,605. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.04.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

