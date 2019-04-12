Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) in a report published on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.05 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CHCT. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.21.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, CAO Leigh Ann Stach sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $251,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,232.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 62,504 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 490.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,853,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,252,000 after purchasing an additional 58,081 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 212,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 47,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $424.2 million in 93 real estate properties as of September 30, 2018, located in 28 states, totaling approximately 2.1 million square feet.

