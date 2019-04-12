Command Center (CCNI) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Command Center, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCNI) rose 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 526,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 946% from the average daily volume of 50,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Command Center (OTCMKTS:CCNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.44 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Command Center stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Command Center, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCNI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 520,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000. Creative Planning owned about 11.05% of Command Center at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Command Center, Inc, a staffing company, operates primarily in the manual on-demand labor segment of the staffing industry. It provides services primarily in the areas of light industrial, auto and transportation, and event services. The company serves small to mid-sized businesses in the retail, construction, warehousing, industrial/manufacturing, transportation, and hospitality industries.

