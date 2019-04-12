Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.44.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. Comcast has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $27.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $73,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,817.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $30,039.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,727.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,284,720 shares of company stock valued at $49,080,076. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.