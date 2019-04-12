Comcast (CMCSA) Upgraded at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMCSA. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Comcast from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.47.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Comcast has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $27.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $30,039.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,727.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $37,090.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,363.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,284,720 shares of company stock valued at $49,080,076 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,590,157,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6,558.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,520,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 33,017,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,165,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,911 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,168,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,364,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $151,101,000. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.