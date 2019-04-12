Colony Capital Inc (CLNY) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accident Compensation Corp grew its stake in Colony Capital by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 134,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 59,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Colony Capital by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,923,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,445 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Colony Capital by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,579,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,368 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Colony Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,281,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

Shares of CLNY opened at $5.37 on Friday. Colony Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Colony Capital’s payout ratio is 70.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLNY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Colony Capital Inc (CLNY) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/colony-capital-inc-clny-shares-bought-by-amalgamated-bank.html.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.