Collectors Universe, Inc. (CLCT) Shares Bought by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,137 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Collectors Universe were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in Collectors Universe by 48.4% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 194,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 63,421 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Collectors Universe during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Collectors Universe by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Collectors Universe by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 325,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,508 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Collectors Universe by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 284,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the period. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLCT traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $17.91. 19,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,183. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a return on equity of 40.85% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter.

Collectors Universe Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

