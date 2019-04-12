Angela Merkel and Theresa May laughed at their matching jackets. Prime ministers and presidents haggled about the potential of Britain over a dinner. Subsequently after digesting their macadamia nut dessert that was iced, they made a decision to expand Brexit before the stroke of midnight on Halloween.

It is all in a day’s work in the EU, in which regional opponents get together for dinner parties and decide the continent’s potential by talking, discussing and talking a bit more until no one has.

A stressed ballet played out all day Wednesday in the Parliament of Brussels, culminating at a crisis EU Brexit summit together with Britain’s future hanging in the balance.

The backdoor politicking began hours ahead: The prime minister played with between EU leaders and ally May. The German and French leaders, playing with poor cop-good cop, had their huddle. A mini-club of all North Sea states gathered elsewhere.

It’s the only way the EU appears baffling to outsiders, and can come to the consensus that is necessary — but the EU has elevated it into an art.

The summit appeared to get off to a start. Three of the European leaders took their jackets while they assembled about a round table.

Germany’s Merkel subsequently walked over to Britain’s May computer at the ready. Before sharing with a laugh the two leaders intently looked at the screen.

So what exactly did Europe’s strongest girls — often on opposite surfaces of this protracted Brexit argument — find funny? The major concept: It had something to do with their jackets, the azure of the EU flag.

May took the ground, pleading with her peers to expand Brexit again, talking for over an hour so the EU members could debate whether the prime minister made a convincing case until she had been effectively ejected.

It was a special type of dinner celebration that is European: EU leaders each had their turn to speak between sips and bites. Following 27 speechesthey kept speaking, until they reached an agreement on extending Brexit before Oct. 31.

Du jour scallop salad , cod with mini-mushroom and shrimp arancini grain chunks, followed by dried macadamia nut parfait for dessert.

As meetings, the menu transported undertones. Tension erupted between fishermen this year past rights, while cod was a source of dispute for many years.

May had dinner off-campus — asparagus for beginner, roast carrot and fruit.

May was being treated just like a bit of the EU outcast, even before she arrived in Brussels. The official summit booklet with leaders’ photos relegated the head of the British government to the degree of”Guest.”

There was activity from the streets of Brussels, also: Anti-Brexit protesters staged a rally, while Greenpeace strung a giant banner on an EU building studying”Blah Blah Brexit — Stop climate “

A few of Wednesday’s summit play began well before European Council President Donald Tusk formally opened the night meeting from the Europa construction, an architectural jewel appearing just like a Grecian urn sitting in a glass box in the room that was multicolored.

Earlier in the afternoon, Belgium hosted six other nations near the U.K. — Netherlands, Spain, France, Germany, Ireland and Denmark — in the neoclassical Egmont Palace throughout town, amid hills of Granite and marble chandeliers, to plot plan.

But not everyone liked this thought. Rumors quickly surfaced that the particular”mini-summit” has been a scheme to put out tough conditions for Britain’s brand new extension and place the other EU leaders in front of a fait-accompli. Instantly diplomats needed to play the meeting, saying it was just to”coordinate” plans in case of a no-deal.

It may become simply a lot.

At a 2016 summit when Britain was again the troublemaker,” Merkel walked out of the building and went into a French fry shack close by.