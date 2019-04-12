Cobiz Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in First Republic Bank (FRC)

Cobiz Wealth LLC lessened its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,383 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Cobiz Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,154,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,132,423,000 after purchasing an additional 948,394 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 44.7% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,858,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,443,000 after purchasing an additional 882,986 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,601,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,808,000 after purchasing an additional 878,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,934,000 after purchasing an additional 764,661 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.98 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.92.

Shares of FRC traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,953,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,435. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $79.42 and a 52 week high of $106.75.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $810.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.10 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

