Cobiz Wealth LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Cobiz Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the period. Cobiz Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Steinberg Global Asset Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 2,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.57. 1,479,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,799. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $104.07 and a 12 month high of $129.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.6658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/cobiz-wealth-llc-has-2-22-million-holdings-in-ishares-russell-1000-value-etf-iwd.html.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.