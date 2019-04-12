CMC Markets (CMCX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $74.30

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74.30 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 77.50 ($1.01), with a volume of 492233 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($1.06).
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CMC Markets from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 125 ($1.63).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $223.52 million and a P/E ratio of 6.92.
CMC Markets Company Profile (LON:CMCX)
CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.
See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.