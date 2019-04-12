CM Finance (CMFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.25 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CM Finance Inc. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It invests primarily in middle-market companies in the U.S. The company invest through unitranche loans and standalone second and first lien loans with an emphasis on floating rate debt as well as in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies. CM Finance Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CM Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of CMFN stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $98.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.45. CM Finance has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. CM Finance had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CM Finance will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.76%. CM Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMFN. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CM Finance during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CM Finance by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CM Finance by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CM Finance by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of CM Finance by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

