Clay B. Siegall Sells 20,148 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $1,596,124.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $1,394,040.12.

On Friday, February 8th, Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,313,045.16.

SGEN opened at $78.31 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.75 and a 52 week high of $84.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.46 and a beta of 2.30.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $174.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.03 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the third quarter valued at $108,000.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Seattle Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Seattle Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

