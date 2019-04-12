Clams (CLAM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $202,299.00

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Clams has a total market capitalization of $25.98 million and $202,299.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clams coin can now be bought for approximately $7.33 or 0.00144659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia and Poloniex. During the last seven days, Clams has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00052127 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00058289 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00037015 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00031661 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00051608 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000184 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000735 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Clams Coin Profile

CLAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,176,832 coins and its circulating supply is 3,542,101 coins. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org . Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Bitsane. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

