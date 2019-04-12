Civeo (CVEO) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Shares of Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) dropped 10.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 513,384 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 446,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

CVEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Civeo in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 4.15.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Civeo had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Civeo Corp will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 380,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,210.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 234,874 shares of company stock worth $533,461 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Civeo by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,136,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807,558 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Civeo by 310,972.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 603,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 603,286 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Civeo by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,195,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,560,000 after acquiring an additional 385,809 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Civeo by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,884,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 299,296 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Civeo by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 704,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 289,765 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civeo Company Profile (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

