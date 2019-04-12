Citigroup Inc. Has $32,000 Holdings in BG Staffing Inc (BGSF)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BG Staffing were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BGSF. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BG Staffing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BG Staffing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BG Staffing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BG Staffing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BG Staffing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of BG Staffing stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. BG Staffing Inc has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $29.59.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million.

In related news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $119,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multifamily, Professional, and Commercial. The Multifamily segment offers temporary front office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities. The Professional segment provides skilled temporary IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, and related support personnel.

