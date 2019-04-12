Citigroup Inc. Has $30,000 Stake in Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (BKCC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 97.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 250,031 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 18,468 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 56.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,341 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 73.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 148,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 62,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the third quarter worth about $131,000. 31.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackrock Capital Investment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blackrock Capital Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.80. Blackrock Capital Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 million. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a positive return on equity of 8.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackrock Capital Investment Corp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/citigroup-inc-has-30000-stake-in-blackrock-capital-investment-corp-bkcc.html.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.