Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Position Lifted by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,892 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.4% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers National Bank lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 21.6% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 22,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 234.6% during the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 25,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 17,979 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 10,893 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.49.

CSCO stock opened at $55.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $55.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 27.58%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.83%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 15,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $744,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,914.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 419,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,840,188.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,926,000 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

