CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 468,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,569,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,665. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $105.97 and a one year high of $140.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.2316 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

