CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $7.31 Million Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 347,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,507 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 126.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,779,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,578,000 after buying an additional 1,550,708 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. BTIM Corp. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 444,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after buying an additional 135,496 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $413,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew Bonzani sold 28,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $646,753.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,386 shares of company stock worth $7,946,717. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IPG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.79. 2,615,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,743,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.05. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

