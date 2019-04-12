CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $6.86 Million Holdings in Aon PLC (AON)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AON by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its position in AON by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 4,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in AON by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 8,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AON from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.30.

AON traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.12. The company had a trading volume of 686,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,750. The company has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $134.82 and a 52 week high of $176.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. AON had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 58,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $9,938,176.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,221,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 15,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total value of $2,603,298.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,268.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,756,050 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

