Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.72 Per Share

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.67. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

CHD opened at $73.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $44.87 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.23.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 139,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $9,295,430.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergent, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH; and home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand.

