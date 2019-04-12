Chubb Ltd (CB) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Chubb were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Chubb by 12,660.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,509,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458,239 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $567,123,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Chubb by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,576,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,753,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,675,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,252,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,037,250,000 after purchasing an additional 875,406 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chubb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. Compass Point started coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 target price on Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

NYSE:CB traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.00. The company had a trading volume of 512,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $141.59.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $2,412,771.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,946,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $326,411.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,737,827.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

