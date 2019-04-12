Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $700.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $600.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMG. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $440.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $554.55.

CMG traded up $5.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $713.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $315.95 and a 12-month high of $721.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $999,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,841,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.65, for a total value of $11,893,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,788 shares of company stock worth $31,629,459. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $104,491,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,464.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 218,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,177,000 after acquiring an additional 209,693 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 307,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,659,000 after acquiring an additional 154,428 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 170.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 225,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,368,000 after acquiring an additional 141,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,492,000 after acquiring an additional 131,803 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated approximately 2,500 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

