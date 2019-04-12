China’s Automobile sales sink March for 9th month

The downturn in the biggest marketplace was smaller than in recent months, a business group reported Friday although china’s auto sales dropped in March.

Sales of SUVs, sedans and minivans from the business’s biggest global market dropped 6.9percent in the year before to just over 2 million, according to the China Association of Auto Manufacturers.

Get alerts:

It was the ninth consecutive month of decline however an improvement over the 17.5% contraction in January and February.

Jittery customers are willing to make purchases with an economic slowdown and Washington.

The recession comes at an embarrassing time for Chinese and international automakers which are paying heavily to create electric vehicles under government pressure to boost sales.

Sales of pure-electric and hybrid vehicles climbed 85.4percent to 126,000 but accounted for only approximately 6% of total passenger vehicle sales.

Electrics have been promoted by beijing with billions of dollars in research grants and buyer subsidies. However, subsidies are expected to end and regulators are shifting the burden to automakers by imposing mandatory sales goals for electrics.

That needs automakers to put money into developing electrical models that could compete with cars.

For the first 3 months of the year, passenger vehicle sales were off 13.7% in 5.3 million. Sales of SUVs, usually a bright spot for the industry, dropped 14.2 percent.

Last year’s car sales suffered their first drop in nearly three years, decreasing 4.1% from 2017 about 23.7 million.

The recession has prompted ideas Beijing will reduce revenue taxes or provide incentives.

Revenue by Chinese brands dropped 16.4percent in the year earlier to 833,000 cars. Their market share contracted by 4.7 percentage points to 41.3 percent.