China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (ZNH) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,805 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in China Southern Airlines were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $661,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of China Southern Airlines stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.58. China Southern Airlines Co Ltd has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $57.27.

Several brokerages have commented on ZNH. ValuEngine upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded China Southern Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

China Southern Airlines Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

