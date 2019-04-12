Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.27% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $11,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,330,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,403,220 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 149.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,378,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,806 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,598,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949,076 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,362,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

NYSE:PEB opened at $31.03 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.23. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $235.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 64 hotels, totaling approximately 15,400 guest rooms, located in 11 states and the District of Columbia, in the following markets: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

