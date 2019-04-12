Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $13.41 Million Position in Hess Corp. (HES)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,324 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Hess worth $13,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,016,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Hess by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,563,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $265,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,770 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hess by 3,900.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,108,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,934 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hess by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,999,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,964,000 after purchasing an additional 389,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Hess by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 641,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after purchasing an additional 381,646 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES opened at $63.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.53 and a beta of 1.95. Hess Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $74.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -135.14%.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 167,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $8,868,348.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,871,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,914,260.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 5,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $296,156.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,741 shares of company stock valued at $25,677,557 in the last 90 days. 12.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 target price on shares of Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays raised shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $77.00 target price on shares of Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.31.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

