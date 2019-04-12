Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) Stake Lifted by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,739 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $162,945.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 41,285 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $1,930,073.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 356,416 shares of company stock valued at $16,652,483 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 34.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

