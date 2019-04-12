Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) Shares Bought by Cobiz Wealth LLC

Cobiz Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 1.5% of Cobiz Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cobiz Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 17,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. UBS Group cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $45.35. 6,813,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,722,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 34.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 41,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $1,930,073.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $11,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 356,416 shares of company stock worth $16,652,483. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

