Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) Position Lifted by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1,192.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,541,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,062,000 after acquiring an additional 193,547 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 478,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 182,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 55,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $60.22. The stock has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 34.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 250,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $11,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 16,346 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $750,771.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,416 shares of company stock worth $16,652,483 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

