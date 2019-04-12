Chaparral Energy (CHAP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the oil and natural gas exploration and production. It focuses on deposits of Stack, Meramec and Osage, Oswego, and Woodford located in Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle. Chaparral Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CHAP. ValuEngine cut shares of Chaparral Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Chaparral Energy in a report on Thursday, January 10th.

NYSE CHAP opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chaparral Energy has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $255.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 3.55.

In other news, CEO Kermit Earl Reynolds bought 7,100 shares of Chaparral Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $40,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of Chaparral Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,843,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,068,753.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHAP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Chaparral Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Chaparral Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Chaparral Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Chaparral Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

