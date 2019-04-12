Chainium Hits 1-Day Volume of $6,580.00 (CHX)

Chainium (CURRENCY:CHX) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, Chainium has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chainium has a total market capitalization of $997,851.00 and approximately $6,580.00 worth of Chainium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainium token can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chainium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00362877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.61 or 0.01394412 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00223040 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005591 BTC.

Chainium Token Profile

Chainium’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,786,452 tokens. Chainium’s official Twitter account is @ChainiumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainium is /r/chainium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainium’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . The official website for Chainium is weown.com

Buying and Selling Chainium

Chainium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DDEX, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.