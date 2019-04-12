Cerner Co. (CERN) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cerner in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Dodge now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cerner’s FY2020 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

CERN stock opened at $62.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Cerner has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $67.57.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Cerner had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

