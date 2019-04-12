Ceridian HCM Holding Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) – Stock analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst S. Bersey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CDAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,031.80. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.56 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Ozzie J. Goldschmied sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $636,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,364,892 shares of company stock valued at $703,169,802. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

