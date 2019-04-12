Centurylink Inc Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share (CTL)

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centurylink in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the technology company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centurylink’s FY2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Centurylink to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NYSE CTL opened at $12.59 on Thursday. Centurylink has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

In other Centurylink news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 8,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,891.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 16,000,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $254,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 143,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,720 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centurylink during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Centurylink during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Centurylink during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Centurylink during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Centurylink by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

