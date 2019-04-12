Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of CNBKA opened at $82.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $440.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.85. Century Bancorp has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.15%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 854 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $66,073.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 681,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,724,714.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 614 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.07 per share, with a total value of $45,478.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 669,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,582,828.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,923. Company insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Century Bancorp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,306 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Century Bancorp worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

