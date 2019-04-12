Celgene Co. (CELG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.42.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CELG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Mizuho set a $103.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Celgene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st.

In other news, Director Ernest Mario purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 23,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $2,048,347.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,883.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celgene by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Celgene by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 135,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celgene by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celgene in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celgene in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CELG opened at $94.23 on Friday. Celgene has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.71.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.07. Celgene had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 114.66%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celgene will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

