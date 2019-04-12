CEL-SCI (CVM) Trading Down 6.2%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s share price fell 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.88. 1,581,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 511,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 475,600 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 301,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 161,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 562,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 128,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 128,764 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

