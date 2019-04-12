Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Shares of NYSE CDR opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.04. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 2.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDR. Man Group plc lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 1,670.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,574,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,450,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,427 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,101,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 448,250 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

